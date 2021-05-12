Clear
Consumer prices shot up 0.8% in April causing worry - here's what one local expert says is happening

The month of April Featured what economists are calling a “worrisome bout of inflation”. U.S. consumer prices for goods surged up just under 1%. That’s the largest monthly jump in more than a decade.

Posted: May 12, 2021 6:20 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The month of April Featured what economists are calling a "worrisome bout of inflation". U.S. consumer prices for goods surged up just under 1%. That's the largest monthly jump in more than a decade.

News 10 spoke with an economics professor at Indiana State University Dr. Bob Guell. He says any time you have the Federal Reserve pumping so much money into the system like they are amid COVID-19, this is going to happen. He broke down why this trend isn’t as worrisome as it seems.

The actions and policies from the Federal Reserve are in an effort to keep interest rates low. Guell says this is so people can borrow money for cars, houses, and more. Many people right now have more cash than they’re accustomed to. That’s because of policies like the American Rescue Plan, pushed income tax credit, child tax credit, and of course the stimulus money that’s been given out over the past year.

Used car prices are up a record-high 10%. Gas is up nearly 50% from a year ago. However, Guell says it’s best to look at price jumps over 12 months rather than month-to-month.

Over the past year, consumer prices have jumped 4.2%. Excluding the volatile food and energy prices, that number is just 3%.

Guell says historically this isn’t eye-poppingly high, and he cautions that this will straighten itself out over time.

“What happened this month is probably going to continue for a few months, but most of it is kind of on purpose with the Federal Reserve’s policies attempting to make sure that we don’t fall back into a sluggish economy,” Guell explained, “They’re running the risk of an overheated economy, but they’re doing it knowingly, they’re not doing it blindly, and they’re not doing it without understanding what the risks are.”

Guell says we may see more increases in consumer good prices, but it’s all in an effort to get the economy back to being self-sustainable.

