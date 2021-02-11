Consumer Alert: Student Debt Relief Scams

(WTHI) - On average, studies show American households owe thousands in student loan debt.

For many, they'll consider trying just about anything to get relief.

According to The Better Business Bureau, student debt relief scams are extremely popular. That's as people fall behind on payments during the pandemic.

It usually starts with an unsolicited phone call, or message, claiming to be from the Department of Education. During the conversation, the scammer claims to offer unrealistically low payments, or total forgiveness, on your loans.

CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana, Tim Maniscalo, says this is completely false, and it's nothing more than scammers trying to cash in on your vulnerability.

"Student debt is a real problem for some people, and that really weighs heavy on their mind," he said, "and if someone contacted them saying, 'Hey, I can really lower your payment or I can get it forgiven completely', a lot of people are going to fall for that, unfortunately."

The BBB recommends the following to protect yourself from similar scams: