Consumer Alert: Stimulus Check Scams

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Stimulus checks are on the way to American bank accounts, starting this week.

The Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana says scammers are finding more opportunities to get your cash.

HOW IT WORKS:

Tim Maniscalo, president and CEO, says scammers will call and pose as the IRS, or a related agency.

They claim to help you get your stimulus money faster, but in order to do it, they ask for personal information.

Maniscalo says scammers will likely ask for your bank account, claiming it needs it to cover "processing fees" to access your money.

This is simply not true.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF

"The best advice I can give everybody on those stimulus checks... You don't need to do anything," said Maniscalo, "If you have filed an income tax return, the IRS has all of the information they need."

If you haven't filed a tax return, Maniscalo says you can visit the IRS online to give your information. You can also visit the site for frequently asked questions and other resources.

If you feel you've been a victim of this scam, or someone has attempted to scam you, you can report it to ScamTracker. This allows the BBB to get a handle of where this scam is and how it's targeting, or reaching, consumers.

As always, Maniscalo says a little patience goes a long way in waiting for your stimulus money to arrive.

"The IRS has a lot of checks to get out, so it is going to take some time," he said, "but I got to tell you, they are working very hard, and the government wants to get those checks in people's hands to stimulate the economy."