Consumer Alert: Price gouging and fake websites

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Alia talks with The Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana about price gouging.

It's a topic many of you have reached out to News 10 about.

Price gouging, or shortage scams, are when supplies, like hand sanitizer, face masks, wipes and toilet paper, are in high demand. Because of this, scammers will use that as an opportunity to stockpile, and sell, the items at inflated prices. They may also try to false advertise similar products.

Tim Maniscalo, president and CEO, says the products, scammers try to sell, are often mishandled, defective or non-existent.

Mansicalo says price gouging is illegal. If you feel you've been a victim, you can report it to your local attorney general's office.

Scammers are also using this time to create fake websites, advertising phony cures, vaccines and protective items.

Maniscalo says this scam usually appears through e-mail or social media. It will include a link to a website with "testimonials" about the product being advertised.

Often times, Maniscalo says scammers will make testimonials using a celebrity's picture, but don't be fooled by the claims.

"You're going to have all kinds of people claiming that it works," he said, "As we know, right now, there is no vaccine for the Coronavirus."

By clicking the fake link, Maniscalo says you run the risk of losing money or allowing access to a virus in your device.

To report, or view scams in your area, visit ScamTracker.org.