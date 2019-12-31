Consumer Alert: More Americans experiencing "Government Impostor Fraud"

(WTHI) - It all starts with a phone call claiming to be from the U.S. Government.

According to a recent study, about 44 percent of Americans say they've been through this scam before.

The Better Business Bureau says more people are seeing "Government Impostor Fraud".

It usually starts with a phone call, posing as a trusted agency, like the IRS or Social Security. The caller may even show up as a Washington, D.C. area code on your caller ID.

While the call appears legitimate, scammers are actually using "call spoofing apps" to change their number. It's part of their attempt in getting you to answer the phone, share your personal information and ultimately steal your money.

Many Americans depend on resources within departments, like the IRS and Social Security. Because of their reputation, experts say it's easy to fall for a scam when it's happening to you.

Especially now, during the pandemic, experts say people are vulnerable to scams due to spending more time online, at home, alone and just having overall concerns about COVID-19. Experts say it's a recipe for "the perfect storm".

"During COVID-19, there's just a lot of vulnerabilities out there that you just need to be a little bit more heightened in your vigilance and your awareness," said CEO Tim Maniscalo, Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana.

Here are some recommendations, from the BBB, on determining if you're experiencing a scam:

The IRS will usually contact you by mail about unpaid taxes

According to the BBB, the IRS will initially send an official letter to your address regarding your taxes. The IRS will never request personal information via phone, e-mail, social media or text.

The IRS, and other government agencies, will never ask for payments through gift card, pre-paid debit card, money order, bitcoin or cash.