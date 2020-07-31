Consumer Alert: Face Mask Exemption Cards, are they real?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Face masks are not too hard to find these days.

Stores are requiring them and states, like Indiana, are too.

As the U.S. works to fight off the spread of COVID-19, it's also fighting off another trend.

Social media posts about "Mask Exemption Cards" are spreading. It's the latest warning from the Better Business Bureau and the U.S. Department of Justice.

The cards, issued by the "Freedom to Breathe Agency", claims to exempt people from wearing masks in required areas. About the size of a credit card, it threatens financial penalties against those who don't honor it.

"They say they're from the federal government, they're citing things like the American Disabilities Act," said BBB of Central Indiana CEO Tim Maniscalo, "Absolutely wrong, those cards have no official bearing, or anything like that."

In Indiana, there are exceptions to the recent mask mandate, issued by Governor Eric Holcomb.

The executive order, which is posted online, list a series of exemption qualifications, including those with medical or mental conditions, or disabilities, that prevent them from wearing a mask.

We reached out to the Vigo County Health Department to see if there's an official way to identify people, who are considered exempt.

In a statement, they said, as a department, they do not provide clearance on mask exemptions. However, they say a doctor's note probably could. Ultimately though, it would likely fall on businesses and what they prefer from customers.

Whether you are a business, or a customer, experts say don't be fooled by fakes, looking to spread misinformation in times of crisis.

"It's just a fake deal that someone's trying to do to kind of just disrupt things," Maniscalo said, "There are a lot of different scams, that they've kind of taken off on, with the whole COVID-19 situation that we're currently in. This is one of those."

If you notice the exemption card sca floating around, you can always report it to scamtracker.org. You can also report it to the DOJ.

For rules on face masks, where you live, the BBB recommends checking with your local government.