Consumer Alert: E-Skimming

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Better Business Bureau is warning online shoppers about the latest scam involving e-skimming.

A play off of credit card skimming, e-skimming is when scammers hack into a company's online software and install malware.

As a customer shops and pays for items online, scammers can easily steal their card information through the malware installed. For most companies, and customers, it's hard to detect until it's already happened.

There are ways to protect yourself.

The BBB recommends several ways to protect yourself:

Monitor your bank/card statements

Keep an eye out for suspicious activity, or unusual transactions. If you notice anything off about your statement, contact your bank immediately. Use a credit card for online purchases

Credit cards offer more protection than debit. It's also easier to dispute charges. Consider using a virtual credit card

This is offered through most banks and card companies. Virtual credit cards offer a unique card number to use online that's linked to your normal account. If a questionable purchase happens, or your card number is compromised, other charges are immediately declined.

As always, if this happens to you, or you're a business that's been impacted, you can report it on using Scam Tracker.