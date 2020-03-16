Consumer Alert: Coronavirus Scams

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As COVID-19, or Coronavirus, continues to make headlines across the world, scammers are using the opportunity to cash in on the uncertainty.

Tim Maniscalo, President and CEO of The Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana, says majority of these scams originate online and outside the United States.

According to The BBB, scammers will typically create emails and websites to promote fake survival kits, vaccines, masks and other preventative products or treatments.

By clicking on suspicious links, you put yourself at risk for viruses in your computer and having your personal information compromised.

To protect yourself, the BBB recommends the following:

Avoid opening unsolicited e-mails from unknown sources

Ignore online offers for vaccinations

Install antivirus/anti-malware programs on your computer, make sure they're updated

If you feel suspicious about, or have been a victim of, a potential scam, you can report it online to scamtracker.org.