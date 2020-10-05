Consumer Alert: COVID-19 Relief Scams

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Better Business Bureau is warning people about a new scam, targeting those looking for relief during the pandemic.

According to the BBB, you'll receive an unsolicited message, whether it be on social media or e-mail. It could be from an unknown sender or someone you know.

The message claims to get you free money through government relief programs. However, you need to provide your personal information and pay upfront fees before receiving the help. Once you provide the information and money, the "consultants" disappear and you're out of money.

The BBB says this scam is targeting small businesses, claiming to help owners obtain a personal loan from the U.S. Small Business Association.

The BBB recommends the following to protect yourself: