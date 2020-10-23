Consumer Alert: Brushing Scams

(WTHI) - The Better Business Bureau says it's seeing more cases of "brushing scams", especially within the last 12 months.

How Does It Work?

Similar to the mysterious seeds, sent to random households, from China and other locations, the scam usually starts with an unsolicited package delivered to your door/mail.

The package usually contains specific items. The BBB says it's seen items such as flashlights, speakers, etc.

Experts say brushing scams are attempts by companies to boost their ratings/sales. After sending unsolicited packages to your address, the company posts positive reviews, about the products, in your name.

While the act seems harmless, experts say this scam is a red flag, indicating that someone has your personal information.

What Should You Do?

If you receive an unsolicited package, experts say there's not much you can do about the products, other than keep or discard them.

However, the BBB recommends the following: