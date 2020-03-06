Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Alia talks with Tim Maniscalo, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana.

The BBB recently released a report on donor trust when it comes to charities.

Highlights from the report include:

1. Trust is essential

2. There is a gender gap (72% women, compared to 67% men, factor trust as highly important before giving. However, only 18% of women, compared to 21% men, highly trust charities.)

3. Significant trust drops for two types of charities (religious and community action/civil rights)

4. Accomplishments signal trust

Maniscalo recommends charities showcase the goals they've accomplished to show they can be trusted.

"What are some of the concrete things sort of things that you've done, that you can say hey 'we used your money to accomplish this and get this done'," he said, "If you can do that, and make certain that your donors, or potential donors, know that. That's going to do a lot to make certain that people trust you and know that their money is going towards what they want it to."

For those who are unsure about certain charities, or want to learn more about an organization before donating, Maniscalo recommends visiting give.org. On there, you can view charity accreditations, leader salary/pay and see what your donations are paying for.