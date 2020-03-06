Clear
Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

The Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana talks about trusting charities.

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 8:26 AM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Alia talks with Tim Maniscalo, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana.

The BBB recently released a report on donor trust when it comes to charities. 

Highlights from the report include:
1. Trust is essential
2. There is a gender gap (72% women, compared to 67% men, factor trust as highly important before giving. However, only 18% of women, compared to 21% men, highly trust charities.)
3. Significant trust drops for two types of charities (religious and community action/civil rights)
4. Accomplishments signal trust

Maniscalo recommends charities showcase the goals they've accomplished to show they can be trusted.

"What are some of the concrete things sort of things that you've done, that you can say hey 'we used your money to accomplish this and get this done'," he said, "If you can do that, and make certain that your donors, or potential donors, know that. That's going to do a lot to make certain that people trust you and know that their money is going towards what they want it to."

For those who are unsure about certain charities, or want to learn more about an organization before donating, Maniscalo recommends visiting give.org. On there, you can view charity accreditations, leader salary/pay and see what your donations are paying for. 

Image

Friday Morning Weather Update

Image

Consumer alert

Image

Shooting Circle K

Image

ISU women vs Bradley

AJ Reed

AJ Reed

Image

ISU ready for Arch Madness

Image

West Vigo's bass fishing team gears up for its first team

Image

How would you reimagine your favorite school lunch? Kids in Sullivan county gave it a try in a cooki

Image

Terre Haute Convention Center project back on track

Image

Crime Stoppers: Police search for suspect in theft and fraud investigation

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Growing the community through trail tourism

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1