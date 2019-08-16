Clear

Construction worker dies after falling off of a roof at a Brazil business

Posted: Aug 16, 2019
Updated: Aug 16, 2019 12:52 PM
Posted By: Staf Report

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A construction worker is dead after he fell 25-feet off of a roof at a Brazil, Indiana business.

News 10 has been working on confirming this story for the last two weeks.

Statement from Britt Aero:

"On August 2, 2019, there was a fatal accident involving an independent contractor. We are deeply saddened by the loss of the contractor at our facility. We have extended our deepest condolences to the family and coworkers."

On Friday, August 2, fire chief Jake Bennett confirmed his department responded to Britt Aero where a man was working on the roof and fell.

We learned today, Samuel Stoltzfus of rural Parke County died.

He was working for an independent contractor.

He was transported to an Indianapolis hospital where he later died.

