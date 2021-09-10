Construction starts on fallen officer monument in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Construction started on a local law enforcement memorial, but organizers still need your help.

The Terre Haute Police Department is in the beginning stages of construction for their fallen officer monument.

The site will feature statues of Officer Brent Long, Officer Rob Pitts, and Detective Greg Ferency.

It costs around $40,000 per statue. The memorial is getting funded by donations only.

Detective Ferency's family will use a portion of the donations to see his name added to the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial in Washington, DC.

To help with donations, you can drop off a check at the Terre Haute Police Department.