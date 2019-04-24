Clear

Construction set to begin this summer on new Paris, Illinois hotel

The post says the hotel will include 72 rooms and eight extended stay suites.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 4:15 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A new hotel is on the way to Edgar County.

According to the Horve Construction Facebook page, construction is set to begin on a Hampton Inn in Pairs.

The new hotel will be located on Route 1 near North American Lighting.

Crews expect to begin construction in June.

