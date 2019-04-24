Construction set to begin this summer on new Paris, Illinois hotel

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A new hotel is on the way to Edgar County.
According to the Horve Construction Facebook page, construction is set to begin on a Hampton Inn in Pairs.
The post says the hotel will include 72 rooms and eight extended stay suites.
The new hotel will be located on Route 1 near North American Lighting.
Crews expect to begin construction in June.
