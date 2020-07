VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have a road closure that is expected to start Wednesday to pass along.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says starting July 15, State Road 159 will close in Vigo County.

INDOT says the closure is for a small structure replacement.

It will happen just east of South Daugherty Street, which is east of Blackhawk.

The road is expected to stay closed through August 13.