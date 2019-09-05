Clear

Construction continues on $4.5 million gym at South Vermillion

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 6:01 PM
Updated: Sep 5, 2019 6:01 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Construction continues at South Vermillion High School on a new auxiliary gym.

Crews are working to lay brick and put up drywall.

Work started on the project back in January of this year.

The project is expected to wrap up by the end of October.

The price tag for the new gym comes in at nearly $4.5 million.

Superintendent Dave Chapman told us despite some rain delays, the project is on track.

He said the addition of the gym will help better accommodate student-athletes.

"They're not going to have to come in at 6:00 a.m. to have practice, or be staying until late at night like 9:00 for practice because of having one gym," Chapman said.

The new gym will also allow the school to host multiple athletic events in the same evening.

A weight room, restrooms, and a concession stand are part of the project.

