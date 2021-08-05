Construction around two weeks behind for new THPD headquarters, but moving day is coming soon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Signs are beginning to pop up that indicate the Terre Haute Police Department will soon move into its new home.

You might see brand new signage if you drive by their new headquarters location at 7th and Poplar Streets.

LINK | Wabash Valley Night Out called off for this year, here's why, and here's what the police department hopes to do instead

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett says construction is around one to two weeks behind its original goal date. That means the police department will likely not move in until early September.

Bennett addressed this topic during his monthly Eye on Terre Haute appearance. You can catch his full interview on Friday on News 10 This Morning.