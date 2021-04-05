Construction season is here as crews are set to start work on US 40

VIGO COUNTY (WTHI) - With the weather getting warmer, you may have noticed more construction taking place. A stretch of US 40 in Vigo County will be impacted for the next couple of months. Local officials say the work should begin tomorrow or shortly after that. The project was supposed to start today, but there was an issue with some of the materials.

This $3.7 million dollar project in Vigo County is one of the first big projects announced this season. It stretches from east of State Road 46 to the State Road 340 split. The plan is to patch and resurface this heavily traveled road.

Only one lane will be closed at a time allowing for smoother traffic flow. Workers will be on-site daily beginning no earlier than 6 AM and off-site by 8 PM.

Construction season is frustrating for many people, but local officials remind us that it allows for much safer transportation for all drivers.

"We want to keep our infrastructure and our roadways and bridges as safe as possible for the motoring public," Debbie Calder, the Communications Director for West Central Indiana's Department of Transportation, said. "It's just like what we have to do with our houses. If you own a home you have to take care of it and keep up with the small things so there aren't major repairs down the road."

Additionally, officials are emphasizing the importance of driving safely in construction zones, like this one. They say motorists who drive recklessly can face up to $5000 in fines.

"Pay attention to what you are doing each and every time you are behind the wheel," she said. "we need you to get from point A to point B safely. Please slow down when you see the orange barrels. It's not going to cost you that much more time and it will keep you and everyone around you safe."

For more information on this project and upcoming projects, please visit the Indiana Department of Transportation's website linked here.