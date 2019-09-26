VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A half-dozen Indiana Conservation Officers from around the state continued their training on Thursday.
The officers are in week five of their six week Public Safety Dive Rescue Specialist School.
We caught up with them at a lake near Blue Hole in the southern portion of Vigo County.
Officials say public safety divers are called out to recover bodies, vehicles, evidence, and much more from the water.
That's why extensive training is important.
"Putting them through various underwater environments, teaching them how to do blackwater, full-face masks, drysuits, communications, and trying to give them the skills they need to survive in an underwater environment," Max Winchell, from DNR said.
The Specialized Public Safety Dive Team has been around since 1976.
Related Content
- Conservation officer divers train near Blue Hole in Vigo County
- Former Vigo County judge files lawsuit against conservation officer after alleged bird watching incident
- New Vigo County Sheriff's Office K9 starts training
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office takes part in active shooter training
- Conservation Officers cracking down on illegal hunting
- Vigo County Bicentennial: the train explosion heard around the world
- Two Parke County towns asked to conserve water
- Legendary great white shark filmed swimming with divers off Hawaii
- Sheriff's Office warning of phone scam circulating in Vigo County
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office warns of attempted scam