Conservation officer divers train near Blue Hole in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A half-dozen Indiana Conservation Officers from around the state continued their training on Thursday.

The officers are in week five of their six week Public Safety Dive Rescue Specialist School.

We caught up with them at a lake near Blue Hole in the southern portion of Vigo County.

Officials say public safety divers are called out to recover bodies, vehicles, evidence, and much more from the water.

That's why extensive training is important.

"Putting them through various underwater environments, teaching them how to do blackwater, full-face masks, drysuits, communications, and trying to give them the skills they need to survive in an underwater environment," Max Winchell, from DNR said.

The Specialized Public Safety Dive Team has been around since 1976.