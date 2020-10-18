Consequences of ignoring burn ban

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash valley sheriff has an important message for you as burn bans remain in effect across the Wabash valley.

He says, ignoring these warnings could get you in legal trouble.

News 10 spoke with Vermillion county sheriff Mike Phelps.

He says it took crews a couple of hours to extinguish an unattended brush fire Saturday afternoon.

It happened in this area of Hillsdale near a railroad crossing.

A man will have to appear in court for his part in allowing the fire to burn out of control.

Sheriff Phelps says for the safety of people and property obey county burn bans!

"I know everyone wants to get their trash and brush burned but right now it's just a hazardous time. I mean any and everything is setting stuff off," said Sheriff Phelps.

A burn ban remains in place for all of Vermillion county.

It's been in place since September 22nd.