Clear

Connecting to healthy lifestyles: Rose-Hulman offers virtual fitness and wellness program

You can follow along with the program through social media.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 6:05 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is connecting you to a healthier lifestyle.

The college is offering free workouts and support online. It's through the school's Recreational Sports and Athletic Facilities Office.

You can follow along with the program through social media.

Each week, the school hosts a series of videos featuring workouts, nutritional snacks and wellness games. There's also a Couch To 5K program that trains you for a virtual 5K race. 

Associate Director Laura Butt says the workouts are adaptable to any home, any skill set and any age.

"We've added household items that you can supplement for weights with," Butt said, "and then, we've tried to be cognizant of what equipment, or lack thereof, that people might have in their home. So anything can be done inside or outside."

Butt says what started as an idea to keep students engaged is now extended to the entire community.

"Fitness and wellness is multifaceted," Butt said, "So even if working out isn't your interest, we have wellness games. So it's always just important to continue to help yourself grow, stay positive, get outside with your family."

Rose-Hulman plans to offer the free program through the end of May.

Just visit their Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to get started!

You can also share your workouts, and ways to stay fit, by posting the hashtag #StayRemotelyConnected.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Showers and Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Seniors talk about IHSAA Tourney

Image

Part 2 - Gerry Dick from Inside INdiana business weighs in on the economic impact of COVID-19

Image

Terre Haute training studio working to get you on your feet during stay at home order

Image

Terre Haute Humane Society hands out dog and cat food to local pet owners

Image

Terre Haute woman creates a central place for Vigo County residents to receive community help amid c

Image

Bloomfield restaurants, volunteers work together to provide meals for students

Image

Navy Support Activity Crane adds restrictions for COVID-19 pandemic

Image

'Everybody has to buy in and do their part...' Local Health Leaders Stress Importance of staying at

Image

Health officials report first COVID-19 death in Vigo County

Image

Help for Vincennes hospital workers

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities