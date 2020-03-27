Connecting to healthy lifestyles: Rose-Hulman offers virtual fitness and wellness program

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is connecting you to a healthier lifestyle.

The college is offering free workouts and support online. It's through the school's Recreational Sports and Athletic Facilities Office.

You can follow along with the program through social media.

Each week, the school hosts a series of videos featuring workouts, nutritional snacks and wellness games. There's also a Couch To 5K program that trains you for a virtual 5K race.

Associate Director Laura Butt says the workouts are adaptable to any home, any skill set and any age.

"We've added household items that you can supplement for weights with," Butt said, "and then, we've tried to be cognizant of what equipment, or lack thereof, that people might have in their home. So anything can be done inside or outside."

Butt says what started as an idea to keep students engaged is now extended to the entire community.

"Fitness and wellness is multifaceted," Butt said, "So even if working out isn't your interest, we have wellness games. So it's always just important to continue to help yourself grow, stay positive, get outside with your family."

Rose-Hulman plans to offer the free program through the end of May.

Just visit their Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to get started!

You can also share your workouts, and ways to stay fit, by posting the hashtag #StayRemotelyConnected.