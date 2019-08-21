Congressman takes part in ride-along with local first responders

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 caught up with Congressman Dr. Larry Bucshon on Wednesday as he took part in a ride-along with Trans-Care Ambulance crews.

He listened to first reports talk about challenges they are facing in the field and how he may be able to help on a political front.

Bucshon said it boils down to these providers being underestimated at the service they provide to the community.

"I understand how what EMS providers do really impacts their community as a whole, so it's great to have a local company like this that's really providing service across the state and it's just very important," Bucshon told us.

He has been hosting town hall meetings around the state.

He will be at Woodrow Wilson Middle School on Wednesday night.

Doors open at 5:30 with the meeting running from 6:00 until 7:30.

There's one scheduled for tomorrow night at Washington High School.