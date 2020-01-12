Congressman Larry Bucshon to hold office hours

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You have a chance to meet with a U.S lawmaker in Terre Haute soon.

Congressman Larry Bucshon will be hosting office hours later this month.

He'll be at his office Tuesday, January 21st.

That's from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

His office is located at 901 Wabash Avenue.

Appointments are on a first come, first served basis.