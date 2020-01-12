TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You have a chance to meet with a U.S lawmaker in Terre Haute soon.
Congressman Larry Bucshon will be hosting office hours later this month.
He'll be at his office Tuesday, January 21st.
That's from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
His office is located at 901 Wabash Avenue.
Appointments are on a first come, first served basis.
Related Content
- Congressman Larry Bucshon to hold office hours
- Congressman Larry Bucshon holds Woodrow Wilson town hall
- Local congressman supports President Trump's tax plan
- U.S. Congressman tours Terre Haute hospital
- Indiana congressman tours Sullivan County brick business
- Father lunges at Larry Nassar in court before being restrained
- Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute
- Not a ‘tattooed guy’: Larry Bird wants mural changed
- Aldi set to hold hiring spree, pay starts at over $11 an hour
Scroll for more content...