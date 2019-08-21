Congressman Larry Bucshon holds Woodrow Wilson town hall

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Representatives want you to know they are working for you.
Congressman Larry Bucshon is traveling the state this week.
He stopped by Woodrow Wilson Middle School on Wednesday night for a town hall.
He says he wants to have a conversation about what's going on at a national level.
That includes things like gun control, border security and immigration, and student debt.
Bucshon will be in Washington, Indiana on Thursday night.
He will be at the high school in the auditorium.
Doors open at 5:30 and the town hall starts at 6:00.
