Congressional Senate and House Seats in Indiana could change during redistricting process

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Redistricting is an important process that helps create new Congressional Senate and House Seats in Indiana.

As of now, Indiana encompasses 50 state senate districts and 100 state house districts.

This is a process that happens every ten years. The last redistricting map was released in 2011.

Here's what state Democratic leaders want

But, this time around, Democratic leaders say they want to allow more transparency in this process.

“A lot of people we've heard from, say they're frustrated because they feel like their vote is not getting heard,” Tonya Pfaff, a Democratic State Representative, said.

Beginning Thursday, Republican leaders will begin to draw the next redistricting map.

Republicans say they plan to quickly advance the new maps to final votes following the much-delayed US Census data on population shifts. This will go to voting in September.

But Democrats are not happy with how this process works

“One of the things that we are pushing for is called a nonpartisan commission to draw the maps,” Pfaff said. "We don't think that we, the politicians, should be drawing the maps. We think that no democrats, no republicans, neither party should draw the maps. We think a nonpartisan commission should get together to make the best map for all of the people."

House Democrats say they are concerned about the future of redistricting.

They believe a redistricting plan must minimize the number of counties and cities divided among more than one district.

Additionally, they are advocating for the districts to not be drawn for the purpose of favoring any political party or to persuade the voting strength of a language or racial minority group.

State leaders will come together next month to vote on the redistricting maps.

What we've heard from state Republicans

News 10 has reached out to several area Republican leaders. So far, we've only received a written statement from one. On Thursday, State Representative Alan Morrison, from Brazil, had this to say on the state's redistricting process:

"These public meetings were beneficial to lawmakers as we listened and gathered input from Hoosiers from around the state. Committee members value all of the feedback, and constituents can continue to reach out to me anytime. Soon, members of the public will be able to draw and submit their own maps on an online portal set to launch in the coming weeks. Throughout this redistricting process, Hoosiers can also stay engaged and informed by visiting iga.in.gov/redistricting for important updates."