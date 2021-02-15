Clear
Congress' Covid relief negotiations: Stimulus talks get into full swing

Unemployment benefits will begin to lapse for millions of American In less than a month, putting the pressure squarely on Congress -- and Democratic leaders -- to usher through a $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill.

Posted: Feb 15, 2021 12:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Unemployment benefits will begin to lapse for millions of American In less than a month, putting the pressure squarely on Congress -- and Democratic leaders -- to usher through a $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill.

The next four weeks will test Democratic unity and require the party's progressives and moderates to put aside clear philosophical differences over the scope of what is needed for the recovery right now. It will also cement a reality for President Joe Biden: his first major push in Congress isn't going to be a bipartisan one. Instead, a process is fully underway that will allow Democrats to pass this bill through the Senate with just 51 votes.

Bottom line: Congress is out this week, but the quiet work of pulling together the Democrats' opening offer at Covid relief continues this week with the House on track to pass their portion of the $1.9 trillion proposal as soon as next week.

In the next few days, the House Budget Committee will put together the final bill based off of the section by sections that committees passed last week. This will ensure Democrats are in a place to be able to get the caucus on board and pass the bill as soon as next week.

The immediate obstacles
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has a five-vote margin on this bill. This isn't spring 2020, when the economy was cratering and the uncertainty of the virus was so paralyzing for the country that lawmakers came together in a matter of weeks to pass the largest stimulus bill in history with unity. The scrutiny on this package -- even by some Democrats -- is more intense. That doesn't mean that a few Republicans won't cross the aisle and vote for it, giving Pelosi perhaps more room to move the legislation on the floor, but watch members comments over the next several days while they are home on recess to get a clue for how much a lift this is going to be for the House speaker.

The Senate problem
In the last several weeks, House Democrats haven't been working in a vacuum as they transformed Biden's proposal into legislative text. Senate Democratic aides from the Finance Committee have been consulting with House Ways and Means panel. The Senate's HELP Committee has been working closely with the House Education and Labor panel. Aides have been in close contact and Democratic senators have made it clear -- both through private nudging and public comments -- what they need in the House bill to make it workable on their side.

Still, House and Senate Democrats aren't in complete unity right now. The expectation is that changes to the House bill will happen in the Senate, but not in a formal committee mark up like last week in the House. Instead, the current plan for Democrats is to bring their bill -- with some potential changes that have been ironed out privately-- directly to the Senate floor. That could happen as the week of March 2. But, Democrats in the Senate will have two weeks to pass their bill before unemployment benefits lapse. And, if they pass a different bill than the House, the House will have to pass it again before March 14.

For those counting at home, that is 27 days -- less than a month -- to figure this out.

In that time, Senate Democrats will need to settle a series of intra-party debates over the scope of this bill, whether they are all willing to spend $1.9 trillion, whether they are willing to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, whether they are satisfied with the House's guardrails on stimulus checks that give individuals making $75,000 and couples making $100,000 the full $1,400 while phasing out the check amount faster for higher earning Americans.

Democrats have largely tried to talk about these issues privately and most are likely to vote for whatever comes to the floor given the expectation that giving Americans additional financial benefits is going to be popular. One Democratic senator told CNN last week, "Look, I am voting for this no matter what." But the next three weeks could test Democratic unity in a way we haven't seen for a long time.

The minimum wage fight
When Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, was up to become the top Democrat on the Senate Budget Committee, no one in leadership necessarily expected Democrats would be controlling a 50-50 Senate where what Democrats want and what they have to do to legislate are potentially in conflict.

The events of January 5 turned the Senate dynamics on their head, and Sanders' role on the panel now as chairman has inevitably pushed the Senate Democratic caucus further left on some key issues. His staff has been expanded to include old Senate hands with a specialty in navigating arcane Senate rules like reconciliation. Add on top of that the fact that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is up for reelection in the state of New York next year and cognizant of potential primary challengers (including an energetic House sophomore with a history of unseating powerful members of leadership) and well, the dynamics of who has power in these negotiations look very different than they might have two years ago.

Right now, nothing is encapsulating these dynamics more clearly than the fight over the minimum wage.

The people to watch: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has made it clear that she will not vote for a Senate Covid relief bill that includes raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

"Kyrsten is working to ensure a next relief bill is laser-focused on addressing Arizona's immediate needs and believes all proposals not related to those immediate needs — like the minimum wage increase — must be excluded from the package," her spokesman said in a statement to CNN last week.

Without Sinema, the Senate cannot pass the Covid relief bill even using the budget process that allows them to pass it with just 51 votes. Schumer has no margin for error. And Sinema's threat could imperil the entire bill. Not to mention, she is not the only one who has privately expressed concerns about raising the minimum wage in this proposal. Sen. Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia, is also opposed to including this. Whether it would imperil his vote is not as clear.

While Schumer has repeatedly said that he's working closely with Sanders to try to push it through, other members of Democratic leadership are more sober about the dynamic.

Asked what it would take to include the minimum wage, the Majority Whip Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, told reporters last week "I don't know what it will take, but I've heard serious questions asked by some Democratic members that are going to have to be resolved."

In other words, right now the issue of raising the minimum wage could seriously endanger this Covid relief proposal. Include it, you lose at least one moderate senator. Leave it behind, you risk losing progressives.

One potential way out of this minimum wage fight
It's very possible that the issue of raising the minimum wage doesn't pass muster with the Senate parliamentarian. That could save Democrats the pain of having to make this call for themselves.

In order to move a bill using reconciliation, the Senate parliamentarian reviews each provision with the staff to ensure it meets a set of specific set of criteria. One of those criteria is that it must not just have an incidental impact on the budget. In other words, the proposal cannot do something else, but then just happen to have a budget impact. It's supposed to only be in the bill if its purpose is to impact the budget. During the fight over repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, a lot of provisions over abortion rights language were stripped from the GOP's bill because the parliamentarian argued they didn't have a direct budget impact.

But, then again the parliamentarian allowed drilling in ANWR to be included in the GOP's tax bill in 2017. In other words, we should not be predicting one way or another if the $15 minimum wage would survive. Sanders' has hired staff specifically to help him navigate this review by the parliamentarian known as the Byrd bath, named after the late Democratic Sen. Robert Byrd of West Virginia, who came up with the rule to stop either side from abusing the reconciliation process and trying to use it to just pass legislation that bypassed a filibuster.

Those talks are already well underway now. But, it is possible that the Senate parliamentarian will be the one to actually pull the plug on the issue, saving Democrats from having to make the call themselves and risk losing votes.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1162154

Reported Deaths: 22121
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4659149135
DuPage748771153
Will63393870
Lake58006901
Kane49606699
Winnebago27940425
Madison27338442
St. Clair24772449
McHenry23638259
Champaign17420116
Peoria16524255
Sangamon15811214
McLean14274152
Tazewell13152235
Rock Island12818280
Kankakee12185186
Kendall1077281
LaSalle10478212
Macon9347180
Vermilion8367113
DeKalb8067109
Adams7887111
Williamson6693116
Boone585071
Whiteside5791143
Clinton552088
Coles507289
Knox4931125
Grundy492461
Ogle490571
Jackson454660
Effingham446068
Macoupin427573
Henry426853
Marion4225110
Franklin409965
Livingston406272
Monroe397880
Stephenson397371
Randolph393476
Jefferson3890114
Woodford356560
Morgan351075
Montgomery339967
Lee328543
Logan328251
Christian324162
Bureau322173
Fayette304952
Perry298957
Fulton278744
Iroquois275259
Jersey244944
McDonough228740
Douglas226529
Lawrence225924
Saline224544
Union216831
Shelby209333
Crawford198021
Bond186423
Cass185922
Pike166448
Warren165543
Wayne164745
Clark164529
Hancock164128
Richland162738
Jo Daviess158322
White157823
Washington156223
Carroll154133
Edgar152736
Ford151243
Moultrie147022
Clay140941
Greene136231
Johnson133311
Wabash128912
Piatt128713
De Witt125922
Mason125941
Mercer125531
Massac123031
Cumberland116717
Jasper109617
Menard10197
Marshall82114
Hamilton77615
Schuyler6665
Pulaski6635
Brown6486
Stark52722
Edwards51510
Henderson4908
Calhoun4692
Scott4441
Alexander4358
Gallatin4264
Putnam3983
Hardin34011
Pope2793
Unassigned1042160
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 648875

Reported Deaths: 12173
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion891761606
Lake47615844
Allen35013623
Hamilton31321372
St. Joseph28925499
Elkhart25058403
Vanderburgh20884368
Tippecanoe19371190
Johnson16082342
Porter15638258
Hendricks15510289
Clark11654176
Madison11584304
Vigo11392223
Monroe10104155
Delaware9711175
LaPorte9584193
Howard8951182
Kosciusko8432105
Hancock7308126
Warrick7265140
Bartholomew7187144
Floyd7037159
Wayne6522183
Grant6346154
Boone596087
Morgan5927124
Dubois5831105
Henry535487
Marshall5349103
Dearborn529162
Cass523394
Noble499475
Jackson458260
Shelby452888
Lawrence4116111
Gibson397181
Clinton389052
Harrison388260
DeKalb375577
Montgomery374782
Knox353582
Miami350160
Whitley339735
Huntington332277
Steuben330855
Wabash324973
Ripley321358
Putnam320758
Adams317248
Jasper309341
White291451
Jefferson288766
Daviess282991
Decatur267688
Fayette267454
Greene257578
Posey256131
Wells249171
Scott242845
LaGrange238670
Clay236242
Randolph223871
Spencer212528
Jennings211443
Washington203425
Sullivan200838
Fountain197538
Starke183950
Owen181052
Jay176528
Fulton175138
Carroll173618
Perry170235
Orange170149
Rush162221
Franklin157435
Vermillion156940
Tipton144240
Parke137015
Pike126130
Blackford119427
Pulaski104040
Newton96431
Brown93539
Benton90412
Crawford89213
Martin79715
Switzerland7447
Warren73212
Union66010
Ohio51711
Unassigned0427