TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Concerns continue among Terre Haute drivers in areas of construction, especially on 3rd Street near the overpass at Indiana State University.
Sky Drone 10 caught video of congested rush-hour traffic.
When you are in construction zones, take it slow.
Put down your phone and pay attention to the road.
If there is an emergency vehicle, take it slow and move over.
Related Content
- Congestion continues to be a headache on 3rd Street
- Weekend wind causes headaches
- Potholes causing headaches for drivers
- Studies are increasingly clear: Uber, Lyft congest cities
- Voting machines cause headache for some
- IRS hit by shutdown, creating taxpayer headaches
- New car wash being built on 3rd Street
- UPDATE: Stoplights back to normal on 3rd and Chestnut Streets
- Garret Sands Kindness Project gets a 3rd Street billboard
- Work continues on Vincennes main street project
Scroll for more content...