Confusion at the polls could change the state constitution

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- It's the first question Hoosiers are faced with when they go to vote this general election season and a lot of voters are saying it's confusing.

"I thought it was very complicated," Patty Curley said.

Curley was voting early on Tuesday, but she's also an elementary school teacher at Vigo County Schools.

She said she didn't know about the question until one of her friends who already voted told her about it.

"I think most of us that walk in there don't have the knowledge or background to know what it's asking," she said.

State Representative Clyde Kersey explains what this balanced budget is all about.

"It would allow state legislator not to fund police, firemen and teachers pension," Kersey said. "They could use that money to balance the state's budget."

He said Indiana's constitution has always had a balanced budget, ever since the state went bankrupt in the 1800's. He said there has never been a problem until now.

"On the surface, it does not harm, I mean we've already got a constitution that requires a balanced budget so what's with passing an amendment?" Kersey said. "I think that in this case though, it does more harm than good."

"If this initiative passes they could dig into my pension to balance the budget," Curley said.

She said she hopes people educate themselves before voting so they know what they're voting for and how could affect the future of the state.

"I hope people vote it down! Changing the state constitution is a big deal," she said. "I don't think it should be done on a whim or by people, like myself, who don't really understand the question."

A lot of voters at the polls said they didn't even make a vote on the balanced budget because they didn't understand it and they didn't even know it would be asked.