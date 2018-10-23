Clear

Confusion at the polls could change the state constitution

One question on Hoosiers voting ballots has a lot of people scratching their heads, but it's something that could actually make a big impact on the state.

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 11:09 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- It's the first question Hoosiers are faced with when they go to vote this general election season and a lot of voters are saying it's confusing.

"I thought it was very complicated," Patty Curley said.

Curley was voting early on Tuesday, but she's also an elementary school teacher at Vigo County Schools.

She said she didn't know about the question until one of her friends who already voted told her about it. 

"I think most of us that walk in there don't have the knowledge or background to know what it's asking," she said.

State Representative Clyde Kersey explains what this balanced budget is all about. 

"It would allow state legislator not to fund police, firemen and teachers pension," Kersey said. "They could use that money to balance the state's budget." 

He said Indiana's constitution has always had a balanced budget, ever since the state went bankrupt in the 1800's. He said there has never been a problem until now. 

"On the surface, it does not harm, I mean we've already got a constitution that requires a balanced budget so what's with passing an amendment?" Kersey said. "I think that in this case though, it does more harm than good." 

"If this initiative passes they could dig into my pension to balance the budget," Curley said. 

She said she hopes people educate themselves before voting so they know what they're voting for and how could affect the future of the state. 

"I hope people vote it down! Changing the state constitution is a big deal," she said. "I don't think it should be done on a whim or by people, like myself, who don't really understand the question." 

A lot of voters at the polls said they didn't even make a vote on the balanced budget because they didn't understand it and they didn't even know it would be asked. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Cooler air continues!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Spooky, Kevin talks about the full moon, and the rest of the week's forecast

Image

Big Man on Campus raises money for breast cancer

Image

Hamilton Center holds awards banquet

Image

Staying safe when you light that bonfire

Image

Teaching kids about fire prevention

Image

All bids in for new Terre Haute VA Clinic

Image

Confusion at the polls could change the state constitution

Image

Think Before You Post Campaign

Image

Frankenslam Poetry contest

Image

Pantheon Theater receives $2 million

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life