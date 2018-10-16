Conflicts of interest, nepotism, and whistleblowing: VCSC working to create more transparency

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is working to make itself more transparent.
It's a goal that leaders addressed during a work session on Tuesday night.
News 10 spoke with Superintendent Dr. Robert Haworth.
He said school board members worked on policies to improve the way the corporation works.
The policies include how the board will deal with conflicts of interest, nepotism, and whistleblowing.
A study committee is currently evaluating some of these plans.
Haworth said school corporation leaders are making great strides.
"I think with some of our more recent news items in relationship to policy...it kind of moved to the forefront. I think some of these policies we worked on tonight will address some of those," Haworth said.
