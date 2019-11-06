Clear

Voters conflicted over Vigo County School Corporations operational referendum

Even though Vigo County Schools' Referendum was voted through Tuesday, many people are still upset.

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 10:26 PM
Updated: Nov 6, 2019 10:35 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- A win for Vigo County, and its schools. More than 12,000 people voted to pass a referendum that would support Vigo County schools. But not everyone is celebrating the win today.

Many people are still up in the air when it comes to Vigo County schools' operational referendum.

Even though it passed yesterday with 54% of voters voting yes for the referendum.

It's been a few months of work for the corporation and its PAC team. It all came together for one result.

Tuesday, the corporations' referendum was voted in by Vigo County voters. That means property taxes in the county will go up next year.

Some of you have taken to social media to express how you feel. One person saying they were now going to raise their rental rates to cover not only the increase on the rental property but also their personal increase.

Another asking if anyone had an extra cardboard sign. Saying all the county does is continue to raise taxes.

Some of the comments were positive. Like one saying the children are our future.

Kerrie Wilson said if the property taxes weren't being raised to help the school corporation they would be raised to pay for something else.

"We still need teachers to teach our kids so we would have to cut teachers and other things sports and stuff if we didn't help pay for it," Wilson said.

Here's a breakdown of what you might be paying when the taxes increase.

If your home has a gross assessed value of $100,000 your yearly property taxes will go up a little more than $53. That's less than 4 and a half dollars more a month.

