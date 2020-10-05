Students have mixed feelings about Indiana State University canceling spring break

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- This school year looks very different because of COVID-19. The virus has canceled a lot of events for schools and colleges. At Indiana State University spring break is no more.

Indiana State University decided it's in the school's best interest to cancel spring break this year. Some students didn't seem to care much about the decision, while others had things they wanted to say.

The ISU students that we spoke with seemed to be having mixed feelings about the cancellation of their spring break.

Out of the many students I spoke with today two of them happened to be student-athletes. Both athletes said that spring break really didn't matter to them. The said the reason was that they will be in competition at that time. So, spring break was never an option for them.

But spring break is an option for those students who aren't athletes. Some other students said their studies wouldn't have allowed them to take a spring break even if they wanted to. Other students didn't even know the school made the announcement last Friday.

For those who did know about the announcement, they were able to form their own opinion on the matter. Sophomore Tyler Cech said, "I think students need their spring break. It's a busy time of the year to get outside and do things, travel, and take a break from school for the week, so I think it's very important students have that."

Camera Nelson is a sophomore at ISU. When she heard of the news she was very conflicted herself. She said, "Ya, it's a little bad thing but hopefully by not having a spring break it can allow the virus to not spread even more on campus. So, it might not be that horrible at the end of the day."

But, overall the news shocked many students. However, ISU said this is the best decision to ensure that everyone stays healthy.

ISU Director of University Communications said their active COVID-19 case numbers are low, and they want to continue that trend.

He said, "Well we're doing really well here at Indiana State University containing the virus. We only have eight positive active cases today. But, this is no time to let our guard down."

In order to make sure cases stay low ISU decided to be proactive. They aren't just canceling spring break, they are also having students come back a week later after winter break.

They want students to quarantine for 10 days before returning to campus.

Indiana State University said this decision isn't just about protecting their students, but it helps protect our community as well.