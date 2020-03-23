Confined within the walls of his home, a Terre Haute man shares his story of quarantine

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Coronavirus continues to hit the Hoosier State. Thus far, there have been six reported deaths.

However, in the Wabash Valley, there are some who are not being tested for the virus despite showing symptoms.

Lee Burris is one of those people.

Burris reached out to News 10 after his life quickly turned for the worse.

Days ago, he felt symptoms of the virus. Monday, he will be on day nine of quarantine.

He was a cook at Rose Hulman before the contractor hired by the university put him and several others on furlough.

Burris also had a second job, however, they are not paying him sick time unless he receives a doctor's note confirming his conditions.

He says since he does not meet the requirements of the state, he can't be diagnosed with COVID-19.

Those requirements include traveling, which he did not do. On the other hand, he says as a cook he is often surrounded by several students, who were, in fact, traveling for spring break.

News 10 interviewed Burris through Skype. He tells us what the process has been like so far.

"You know, when you get a phone call from your boss telling you, we don't know if we can pay you, even though our policy is to pay you for it... you kind of sit back and say well what do I do with my money? What do I do with being ready for the next two weeks? I have bills to pay," Burris said.

He has been confined within the walls of his home for over a week. As a result, he wants others to take precautions to avoid being in the same situation.

"Wash your hands, I know we can't get hand sanitizer right now, but washing your hands is a lot better. Stay away from big crowds, even if you don't think it's important to stay away from other people, you can carry this and not know that you have it," Burris warned.

In the meantime, Burris is staying positive as he continues quarantine. He tells us he's reading more, ordering online to help small businesses and using proper hygiene methods.

"I'm just trying to stay positive through this."

To learn more about COVID-19, click here.