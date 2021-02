TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Three women with ties to Terre Haute and Indiana State University are being honored this Black History Month.

The wind orchestra played on Monday in the Tilson Auditorium.

Willia Brown Chappell was an aviator and activist. Dr. Cynthia Shepard Perry was a United States Ambassador.

Z Mae Jimison was the first Black woman to serve as a judge in Marion County, Indiana.

All three were honored. To watch the concert, click here.