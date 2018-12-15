Clear

Concert benefits local community center

Gospel and country music lovers filled Indiana Theater Saturday night for a special benefit concert.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Gospel and country music lovers filled Indiana Theater Saturday night for a special benefit concert.

The concert featured The Redhead Express and Graybeard. It was presented by Old National Bank.

All proceeds from the concert benefit the 14th and Chestnut Community Center.

Pastor Bill Felts says, "This comes at a really good time for us. It sort of shores up our funds so we've got the money to feed the kids and take care of them the way we really want to do that."

News 10's very own Rondrell Moore was the concert emcee.

