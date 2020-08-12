Concerns rise over Tik Tok, how the popular app could put users at risk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Tik Tok app is getting a wave of attention but in just a month it could be a thing of the past.

That's as long as privacy concerns continue to rise in the United States.

Users must agree to a certain level of privacy being exposed in order to enjoy all of the features. That includes access to your location, browsing history, and camera roll.

While that may seem alarming, most apps on your phone already have access to that information.

The biggest concern is who owns the company and what they can do with that information.

Tik Tok is a Chinese-owned company.

Privacy has become such a concern that President Donald Trump has stepped in issuing a ban on the app.

If it's not bought in the next 40 days by an American company, you can say goodbye to it all.

News 10 spoke with cybercrime expert, Bill Mackey, who says the U.S. already has a bad track record with China, raising even more red flags.

"In reality, it's not invading your privacy any more than any other apps, it's just simply who has access to that data and what are they gonna do with it. So China might use that to infiltrate different people, networks, government employees of the U.S. Given China's history with us that is one of the specific reasons why it is that much more dangerous for them to get access to that information," said Mackey.

In the meantime, Mackey says apps typically have a certain level of information they can access, so regardless it's important to always practice good cyber hygiene.

"You should be aware that other people may see this. People that you want to see it, people that you don't want to see it and really tailor what is you say, what is it you do, how you act, and what you post based on that."

We'll see if in the next 40 days the company is bought out. Right now, Microsoft has expressed an interest.