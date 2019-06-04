Clear

Concerned community members come out to learn about the casino process

A public forum in the Vigo County Public Library Tuesday talked about the next steps in the casino process and what community members can expect.

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 9:58 PM
Updated: Jun 4, 2019 10:31 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A public forum Tuesday night brought out a lot of questions about the potential of a casino coming to Terre Haute.

"There's a lot of information that isn't really known to most of us and we're not even sure it's known to the legislators who put it together," Dave Voltmer a Terre Haute resident said.

Voltmer has lived in Terre Haute for the past 40 years. He said even when he moved here in 1979 there was a negative appeal to the area.

Bringing a casino here Voltmer said he and a lot of others are worried about how the money the casino earns will be spent.

"I'm skeptical about it being a short term gain as many people say 'oh lots of jobs construction and all this' there's gonna be a lot of disruption as well," he said. "But in the long term if we bank the money and use it in a way that plans for the long term I'm not so pessimistic about it."

But whether you're for or against a casino in Terre Haute there was one big take away from them tonight.

"If you want a casino or you don't want a casino to be sure to vote there will be plenty of opportunities to do so. So, practice your right and vote," Chris Switzer County Councilman said.

The next step for the casino process is for community members to vote on the casino referendum.

Tonight, we learned that if it doesn't pass leaders must wait at least 2 years before it can go on the ballot again. If it doesn't pass that time, they must wait 10 more years before it can be on a ballot again.

If the referendum passes, the next step would a request for proposals issued by the Indiana Gaming Commission. Then, a casino operator would need to be chosen by the gaming commission. After all that, construction can finally start on the project.

