Concern for inmates inside the Vigo County Jail

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Before Wednesday, the Vigo County Jail was reporting 0 COVID-19 cases. Now, they have more than 100.

And many people in the county are expressing concerns for the inmates inside.

A group of people led a caravan and protest against how the inmates in the jail are being treated in the time of COVID-19.

"There are 100 positive covid cases in our jail and it's completely unnecessary," Emma Crossen, with the Reform Movement of Terre Haute said.

The group was demanding answers and action from local officials.

"We're not going away and we're going to make sure they get the care they need," Crossen said.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said the people running the jail are doing the best they can to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep all of the inmates safe.

"It's nothing to joke around with. It's not a joke it's serious and I surely wouldn't subject the inmates in the jail that I'm responsible for to anything unnecessary," Plasse said.

He said jail employees were required to wear masks starting in August. He said he even fired someone who refused to wear a mask.

The inmates now have access to face masks. He said most of the inmates don't wear them anyway. Before, Plasse said the health department advised inmates not to wear masks. That's because they would wear them all day, every day, in close quarters and there was a concern for long-term respiratory issues.

Right now, they are putting all of the inmates who have tested positive together and keeping them away from those who have tested negative.

He said in the jail it's nearly impossible to social distance inmates but they are doing their best.

The jail will be on lockdown for the next 2 weeks. Sheriff Plasse did say the reform movement of Terre Haute has not contacted him directly and people at the protest confirmed they had not contacted him.

Plasse said anyone who has any questions or issues can give him a call at 812-462-3226 ext. 7301.