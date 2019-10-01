Clear

Competition for a cause: Brown versus blue basketball game

Tuesday night the Terre Haute Police Department and Vigo County Sheriff's Office are taking the competition to the court! Hosted at Terre Haute South High School, the brown versus blue basketball game challenges teams from each agency to go head-to-head to raise money.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 9:40 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

All of the proceeds will go directly to Chances and Services for Youth, a program dedicated to helping children in the valley.

Last year, the Sheriff's Office won the game. This year, the Police Department tells us they're taking home the winning title.

Detective Hamm with the Terre Haute Police Department tells us the game allows the community to see the more fun side to law enforcement.

"It's fun because the community gets to see us in a different light than they normally see us out on the street responding to calls or pulling them over," Hamm said. "It's a way to let guys let off steam they don't get usually get to do stuff like this for the community and we have a lot of younger guys stepping up this year so it should be a lot of fun for them."

Win or lose, Detective Hamm tells us the game is for a good cause.

"The main goal is to raise money, that's the whole thing. We're not professionals it's going to be ugly we're gonna have fun but we're gonna raise money and kick the sheriff's departments butt," Hamm laughed.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $5 dollars per person.

