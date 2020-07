MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Looking for a job? An Illinois business will host the second day of a job fair on Wednesday to try and find employees.

Resource MFG told us they have 100 positions open. They are in fork-lifting, manufacturing, and welding.

The second day of the job fair starts at 10:00 a.m. and lasts until 2:00 p.m. at North Elementary School in Marshall.