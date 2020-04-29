Clear

Company says drug proved effective against virus in US study

A biotech company said Wednesday its experimental drug has proved effective against the new coronavirus in a major U.S. government study that put it to a strict test.

Posted: Apr 29, 2020 12:26 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

A biotech company said Wednesday its experimental drug has proved effective against the new coronavirus in a major U.S. government study that put it to a strict test.

Gilead Sciences’s remdesivir would be the first treatment to pass such a test against the virus, which has killed more than 218,000 people since it emerged late last year in China. Having a treatment could have a profound effect on the global pandemic, especially because health officials say any vaccine is likely a year or more away.

The study, run by the National Institutes of Health, tested remdesivir versus usual care in about 800 hospitalized coronavirus patients around the world. The main result is how long it takes patients to recover.

California-based Gilead gave no details on results Wednesday, but said an announcement is expected soon. NIH officials did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

A statement from the Food and Drug Administration says only that the agency has been talking with Gilead “regarding making remdesivir available to patients as quickly as possible, as appropriate.”

Remdesivir is among many treatments being tested against the coronavirus but was the farthest along in study.

The drug is given through an IV and is designed to interfere with the virus’s ability to copy its genetic material. In animal tests against SARS and MERS, diseases caused by similar coronaviruses, the drug helped prevent infection and reduced the severity of symptoms when given early enough in the course of illness. But it is not yet approved anywhere in the world for any use.

The NIH study quickly enrolled its original goal of 440 patients and then was expanded to give more answers on questions such as which subgroups may or may not benefit, and other factors that may affect success, such as how early in the course of illness the drug was given.

The study’s main goal also was altered. Originally, it was the percentage of patients having various outcomes such as needing a breathing machine, fully recovered or dying 15 days after starting treatment. The new main goal is time to recovery, such as no longer needing oxygen or hospitalization.

A less encouraging picture came from partial results from a separate study testing remdesivir in severely ill patients in China, published Wednesday in the British medical journal Lancet. Treatment did not speed recovery in that study, which was stopped after only 237 of a planned 453 patients were enrolled. Researchers gave 158 people the drug and 79 others got usual care.

Separately on Wednesday, Gilead announced partial results from its own ongoing study of the drug in severely ill, hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The company said patients treated for five days “achieved similar improvement” in health as others treated for 10 days. However, that result is hard to interpret because there is no comparison group of people getting usual care, so it’s impossible to know how much patients would have improved on their own.

The company also said no new safety problems emerged in that study, and that it would publish results in a medical journal soon.

Gilead also is testing remdesivir in a separate study of moderately ill coronavirus patients. No results have yet been announced from that study, which does have a comparison group getting usual care.

Besides these studies, Gilead also has given remdesivir to more than 1,700 patients on a case-by-case emergency basis.

In other treatment-related news this week, two studies gave updates on anti-inflammatory drugs that aim to tamp down the severe inflammation that often develops in later stages of severe COVID-19 and often proves fatal.

A French hospital consortium reported success with using Acetemra, a Roche drug sold for rheumatoid arthritis and some other conditions, in a study of 129 coronavirus patients where 65 got the drug and the rest, usual care. No details were released; doctors said they were preparing to publish results.

A similar drug, Kevzara, did not work as well at low doses in a study of severely ill coronavirus patients, its makers Sanofi and Regeneron said. They’re continuing to test it at higher doses in critically ill patients, though.

___

AP reporter Matthew Perrone in Washington contributed to this report.

__

Marilynn Marchione can be followed on Twitter at http://twitter.com/MMarchioneAP

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 16588

Reported Deaths: 901
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion5080282
Lake171577
Cass11011
Hamilton72958
Hendricks64531
St. Joseph60216
Johnson54858
Allen50437
Madison40146
Clark28313
Elkhart2697
Bartholomew23811
Porter2285
Hancock2049
LaPorte1995
Decatur19527
Shelby19110
Boone18520
Floyd17313
Howard1585
Delaware15213
Morgan1364
Vanderburgh1261
Harrison1255
Jackson1251
Monroe1227
Grant1198
Miami960
Lawrence9511
Franklin957
Tippecanoe952
Ripley915
Dearborn906
Warrick8414
Jennings722
Orange638
Vigo625
Putnam594
Noble589
Greene486
Newton465
Daviess4611
White420
Washington410
Jasper401
Scott392
Montgomery370
Henry361
Clinton351
Wayne333
Rush311
Kosciusko301
Marshall281
Wabash281
Fulton260
Fayette264
Jefferson260
LaGrange242
Owen221
Pulaski210
Steuben211
Knox200
Clay191
Dubois180
Carroll181
Tipton181
DeKalb161
Whitley161
Crawford160
Brown151
Switzerland150
Starke151
Randolph152
Sullivan130
Jay120
Parke120
Warren111
Fountain102
Perry100
Posey90
Huntington92
Vermillion70
Adams71
Martin70
Benton70
Blackford71
Union60
Gibson60
Wells50
Spencer50
Ohio40
Pike10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 48102

Reported Deaths: 2125
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook334491457
Lake3192123
DuPage2736139
Will2254145
Kane130841
McHenry55231
St. Clair43425
Winnebago36510
Rock Island3429
Unassigned3350
Madison31818
Kankakee31324
Kendall2355
Sangamon1598
Randolph1261
Champaign1146
Ogle1101
Macon10311
McLean943
Clinton901
DeKalb821
Boone819
Jefferson819
Peoria782
Whiteside765
Jackson757
Monroe6710
Warren530
LaSalle491
Jasper443
Adams400
Tazewell383
Henry380
Knox360
Grundy300
Macoupin300
Marion280
Christian284
Williamson280
Cass270
Montgomery241
Coles221
Lee220
Stephenson220
Morgan211
Iroquois200
Livingston201
Pulaski170
Vermilion160
Fayette162
Douglas140
Perry130
McDonough120
Woodford121
Jersey121
Bureau110
Jo Daviess110
Crawford100
Mason100
Shelby100
Carroll92
Franklin80
Washington80
Union80
Ford81
Menard70
Piatt70
Logan70
Mercer70
Effingham51
Moultrie50
Hancock50
Clark50
Bond51
Johnson40
Massac40
Henderson40
Marshall40
Saline30
Cumberland30
Greene30
Alexander30
Lawrence30
Fulton30
Richland30
White20
Wayne20
Hamilton20
Gallatin20
De Witt20
Clay20
Wabash10
Pike10
Hardin10
Schuyler10
Stark10
Calhoun10
Terre Haute
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Rain and Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Red Hill High School

Image

Lawrenceville High School

Image

Shoals High School

Image

'If something doesn't seem right, it's probably not,' Experts warn online dating could lead you to s

Image

Loogootee High School

Image

"Something has to be done..." Vermillion County Jail project paused; but updates are needed

Image

Two hurt when police say speeding motorcycle rear-ended police car after Vigo County pursuit

Image

Occasional showers. Breezy and much cooler. High: 61°

Image

Brandt Nowaskie

Image

Struggles of eating healthy

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak