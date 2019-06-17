Clear

Company recalling some Ragú pasta sauces because they may contain plastic bits

In this file photo dated March 4, 2014, Ragu brand pasta sauce is arranged for a photograph in a supermarket in Princeton, Illinois.

Mizkan America said Saturday it has no reports of injuries or complaints, and was launching the recall voluntarily "out of an abundance of caution."

(CNN) -- The owner of Ragú is recalling some of its jars of pasta sauce over the possibility that they may contain plastic fragments, the company said.

The affected products are:

  • 45-ounce chunky tomato, garlic & onion, with a June 6, 2020, best-by date
  • 66-ounce chunky tomato, garlic & onion, with a June 5, 2020, best-by date
  • 66-ounce chunky tomato, garlic & onion, with a June 6, 2020, best-by date
  • 66-ounce old world style traditional, with a June 4, 2020, best-by date
  • 66-ounce old world style meat, with a June 5, 2020, best-by date

The sauces, produced earlier this month, were distributed nationally, the company said.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase for a refund," Publix grocery store chain said in its own announcement.

Customers can also contact Mizkan America for a replacement coupon and to have any sauces picked up for further examination, the company said.

Mizkan America of Mt. Prospect, Illinois, is a subsidiary of the Handa, Japan-based food company, Mizkan, which specializes in vinegars, sauces, mustards and dressings. Mizkan Group purchased Ragú and Bertolli in 2014 for $2.15 billion.

