Company planning new Terre Haute casino faces investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Gaming Commission has called off a meeting during which it was expected to grant the license for a new Terre Haute casino after a political consultant pleaded guilty to federal charges of illegally funneling campaign contributions for an Indianapolis-based gaming company.

The commission said Friday it was investigating information it received Thursday about Indianapolis-based Spectacle Entertainment and canceled the Feb. 7 meeting that was set in Vigo County.

STATEMENT FROM THE INDIANA GAMING COMMISSION The Indiana Gaming Commission is aware of information contained in court filings in the Eastern District of Virginia yesterday referencing an Indiana gaming company based in Indianapolis in 2015, which we understand to be Centaur Gaming. Certain key people in that company now own and operate Spectacle Gaming, the holder of the Majestic Star Casino license in Gary. Spectacle is also currently undertaking a land-based casino project in Gary and pursuing the new casino license in Vigo County. The information we received is concerning and the Commission has begun a review pursuant to its statutory responsibilities into this matter. The meeting tentatively scheduled for February 7th to consider awarding the Vigo County casino license has been postponed in order for the Commission to supplement its investigation of Spectacle. We are working to ascertain the immediate impacts of this information upon the new casino construction project in Gary. Majestic Star Casino will continue normal operations at this time.

Gaming Commission Director Sara Gonso Tait didn’t immediately confirm that the investigation was tied to federal case in Virginia in which prosecutors say a company they didn’t identify was involved in a scheme directing more than $15,000 in illegal corporate contributions to an Indiana congressional candidate in 2015.

Spectacle’s general counsel, John Keeler, didn’t immediately return telephone and email messages from The Associated Press seeking comment Friday.

Spectacle also owns the two Gary casinos along Lake Michigan that it won state legislative approval last year to close in favor of building a new $400 million casino along Interstate 80/94 in Gary. The company was the only one that submitted a bid for the casino license in Terre Haute, where it is proposing to build a $125 million casino and potentially hire 600 workers.