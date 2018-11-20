Company moves from Illinois to Vermillion County with a big investment

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A company is relocating to the Wabash Valley with a major investment.

J & R Tire Service moved from Illinois.

You can now find the company in Newport at the Vermillion Rise Mega Park.

A ribbon cutting was held on Tuesday morning.

The facility will shred up to 350,000 passenger tires each month.

J & R will work with Pyrolyx, which is currently under construction in Terre Haute.

There are also other uses for the shredded tired.

They include making construction cones, fuel chips for energy, turf, and more.

To support its new facility, J & R is currently hiring a variety of positions, including operators, warehouse, maintenance and driver positions. Interested applicants may apply on site at the new building.

To learn more, click here.