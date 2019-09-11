Company looks to move into former Pfizer lab in southern Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A growing northside business could soon be moving to the southern part of Vigo County.
AIS Gauging has expressed interest in moving into a former lab at Pfizer in the industrial park.
The lab has been vacant for 10 years.
Local officials are trying to work out a deal to sell the building and nearly seven acres for $1.
They say this would get the deteriorating building back on the tax roll and make sure it is maintained.
AIS Gauging, a web measurement and control systems company has 11 employees.
