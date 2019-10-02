Company looks to 'Pay it Forward' by giving free heating and cooling system to an active or retired service member

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Hoosier Heating and Cooling is looking to pay it forward this month.

The company announced it will give away a free heating and air system.

It is through the 'Pay it Forward' campaign.

The campaign focuses on the men and women who serve our country

Starting Wednesday through November, you can nominate a retired or active duty service member to receive a free system.

To do that, click here.