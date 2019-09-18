Company gifts ISU $1.3 million in software

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A big gift to Indiana State Univesity will help keep students career-ready.
Esko Graphics donated $1.3 million in software.
The packaging engineering program will use it.
Students can learn automation, design, and package cutting.
Esko says its software is used in business and around the world.
This gift will ensure students receive real experience.
