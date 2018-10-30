Clear
Company buys former Kellogg's property, expected to bring jobs to Vigo County

A company has bought the former Kellogg's plant in eastern Vigo County. This is expected to create new jobs, just as another company announces its closure in Terre Haute.

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 5:14 PM
Updated: Oct. 30, 2018 5:48 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As one company pulls out of Terre Haute, another is moving in and bringing jobs with it.

Hearthside Food Solutions recently bought the former Kellogg's property in Seelyville. 

Online records show the sale closed on October 10. According to local officials, the initial contact was made in May, and they met with company's broker in June

The Chicago-based company could create up to 150 jobs. At this time, there is not a timeline for when those jobs will open.

The company is expected to invest $25 million in equipment, in addition to improvements at the existing building.

Hearthside specializes in snack foods like cookies, crackers, and snack bars. The company is also a leader in contract packaging.

In a news release on Hearthside's website, Hearthside said it entered an agreement to take over Greencore USA, which is another contract packaging and food company.

Talks to bring a pet food manufacturer to the property on U.S. Highway 40 fell about earlier this year.

Just one day before News 10 learned of Hearthside's plans, Alorica confirmed it was leaving Terre Haute, impacting about 285 jobs.

