MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - You'll soon be able to catch some great deals in Marshall, Illinois.

On Tuesday, Marshall Main Street and The Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce announced a community yard sale.

It will happen on Saturday, September 26.

You'll need to sign-up to be added to the official map, and there's an advertising fee of $10.

For more information, call Marshall Main Street at 217-826-9023 or the Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce at 217-826-2034.