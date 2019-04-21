Clear

Community works together to keep neighborhood beautiful

Members of one Wabash Valley community are trying to keep their neighborhood beautiful.

Posted: Apr. 20, 2019 9:35 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Members of one Wabash Valley community are trying to keep their neighborhood beautiful.

Farrington's Grove residents collected litter, debris, tree limbs and brush Saturday morning as part of a community beautification project. Some volunteers were given assignments to cleanup streets, tree rows or alleyways.

Those behind the effort say they want to keep their home looking beautiful for years to come.

Farrington's Grove Historical District Vice President Spencer Carlson says, "First of all, it brings awareness to the community as a whole. We're not just out here individually living in our homes. We're a part of a bigger sense, of a part of a bigger group here so that's one thing. It also helps us remember hey, this is a great neighborhood. Let's take care of it."

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology students were on hand to help families with work around their homes. They just asked that homeowners make a donation to the American Red Cross.

