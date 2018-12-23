Clear

Community voices thoughts on possible new jail location behind mall

Drivers were hitting the roads Sunday traveling for Christmas, but many found the time to stop and voice their opinion about the proposed location for the new jail.

Posted: Dec. 23, 2018 5:02 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-Drivers were hitting the roads Sunday traveling for Christmas, but many found the time to stop and voice their opinion about the proposed location for the new jail.

The location in question is the old abandoned Four Seasons Golf Complex behind Honey Creek Mall. A location the Vigo County Commissioners mentioned is on the list of possible locations.

"I just think that's kind of awkward,” said Megan Power after hearing the news of the jails possible new location. “If anything put a restaurant there. Should not put a prison there especially with homes around. Gas stations. The mall is just right down there. I think it’s just kind of weird."

Near the site sits many local businesses, one of those being JP Stop n’ shop. Manager Joe Mawi says over the years they have made many changes to draw in more business to the store.

"We took over in 2014 so about four or five years now. It’s been a very good spot. We're alone back here and it gets good traffic along 63," said Mawi.

While the news of a jail in the area may get mixed reviews. Businesses like the Stop N’ Shop say it has potential to help them out. That's as its location would draw up business numbers not only for them.. But others nearby.

"Yes, I think in a positive way it will affect them. Bringing more traffic. Down this road to see what kind of businesses are here and what kind of product they provide," said Mawi.

Either way, Vigo County is still under the clock. Whether this old driving range becomes a new jail or not, the time to make a decision is running out.

“I definitely hope that we can get it solved in a mature manner. Figure out something that at least pleases most people," said Power.

County Commissioners are still discussing and negotiating the purchase of a new site. It’s expected an agreement could be made as early as the end of the year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Sunny and staying mild, but cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Group awards seven Brazil veterans for service to country

Image

Vermillion County man arrested for dealing meth

Image

Firefighters called to early morning shed fire

Image

Crews battle huge house fire

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Vincennes Lincoln girls tourney

Image

North Daviess beats Loogootee

Image

What to look for when buying a diamond - Ross Elliott Jewelers

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools