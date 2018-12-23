Community voices thoughts on possible new jail location behind mall

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-Drivers were hitting the roads Sunday traveling for Christmas, but many found the time to stop and voice their opinion about the proposed location for the new jail.

The location in question is the old abandoned Four Seasons Golf Complex behind Honey Creek Mall. A location the Vigo County Commissioners mentioned is on the list of possible locations.

"I just think that's kind of awkward,” said Megan Power after hearing the news of the jails possible new location. “If anything put a restaurant there. Should not put a prison there especially with homes around. Gas stations. The mall is just right down there. I think it’s just kind of weird."

Near the site sits many local businesses, one of those being JP Stop n’ shop. Manager Joe Mawi says over the years they have made many changes to draw in more business to the store.

"We took over in 2014 so about four or five years now. It’s been a very good spot. We're alone back here and it gets good traffic along 63," said Mawi.

While the news of a jail in the area may get mixed reviews. Businesses like the Stop N’ Shop say it has potential to help them out. That's as its location would draw up business numbers not only for them.. But others nearby.

"Yes, I think in a positive way it will affect them. Bringing more traffic. Down this road to see what kind of businesses are here and what kind of product they provide," said Mawi.

Either way, Vigo County is still under the clock. Whether this old driving range becomes a new jail or not, the time to make a decision is running out.

“I definitely hope that we can get it solved in a mature manner. Figure out something that at least pleases most people," said Power.

County Commissioners are still discussing and negotiating the purchase of a new site. It’s expected an agreement could be made as early as the end of the year.